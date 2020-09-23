STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Onion export ban leaves Bengaluru exporters in tears after loss of Rs 40 lakh in one week

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade banned exports on September 14 following a shortage in the Indian market after rains played havoc in production areas in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Yesvantpur APMC yard

Yesvantpur APMC yard

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sudden ban on export of Onions imposed last week has left leading exporters of the bulb from the City to Asian countries reeling. They have already lost lakhs by selling stocks held at ports within India at half the price and are desperate for an immediate solution.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade banned exports on September 14 following a shortage in the Indian market after rains played havoc in production areas in Karnataka and Maharashtra. This caused a spike in selling price with Onion selling upto Rs 50 per kg in Mumbai and Pune.

The biggest onion exporter from Bengaluru, S Anandan, Proprietor of K Venkatesh & Co, based in Yesvantpur APMC yard, is under enormous mental and financial stress presently. He buys onions daily from farmers in Challakere in Chitradurga and many of its surrounding areas including Hiriyur, Imangala, Belaghatta, Koverahatti.

Anandan told TNIE, “I have lost over Rs 40 lakh just this week. These are my consignments that got stuck at different ports as soon as the ban was suddenly announced – 1,74,000 kilograms at Chennai port, 2 lakh kgs at Kolkata port, 1,50,000 kgs at Tuticorin and 98,000 kgs at Chennai port. They were intended for Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Malaysia, Vietnam and Hongkong.”

Stressing that onions stored in closed containers would perish in a week, Anandan said that he offloaded the stock at Chennai and Tuticorin at half the price locally. “Despite the government stating a couple of days ago that some relaxation has been permitted in case of Bangladesh alone, my products heading to that country were not permitted to leave the ports,” he added.

Sandeep N V of Shree NN Enterprises said that farmers are bound to have huge losses. “It is not just exporters but this kind of a ban impacts farmers in Nasik and Chitradurga heavily as they will only have a domestic market for their produce. The same problem happened last year too.”

On the losses his concern suffered, Sandeep added, “I had 1 lakh kgs of onions each at both Tuticorin and Mumbai ports for export. I sold them all in the local market last week and suffered a total loss of Rs 7.5 lakh. This is a big sum for a small time exporter like me.”

The exporter that it was crucial that the Centre provides a little time to the traders before such bans are announced. “Trucks from other parts of State take three to four days to reach different ports. Announcing such a move when goods are stuck midway is very tough for our businesses. The same thing was done by the Centre last year too (September 29, 2019),” he added.

President of Horticultural Produce Exporters Association (referred to commonly as Onion Exporters Assn), Mumbai, Ajit Shah told The New Indian Express, “The Indian Onion market is huge and exports 17 lakh to 18 lakh tonnes of onion annually. A high-level meeting was held yesterday in this connection and those in the know of things tell me that a positive outcome can be expected,” he said. CAPTION: Shot of Onions being loaded onto trucks at Yesvantpur APMC yard in Bangalore

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onion export ban Directorate General of Foreign Trade Bengaluru onion exporters
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp