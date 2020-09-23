STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Party alleges scam in BBMP works through KRIDL

Head of analytics at BNP Sanjay Mehrotra said an analysis of BBMP data showed that the Palike approved 63,629 projects worth Rs 21,653 crore in the past five years.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chandranna Kanuka, Andhra Pradesh gift scam

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has committed irregularities to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees in awarding works to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in the past five years, the Bengaluru Navanirmana Party alleged on Tuesday.BNP general secretary Srikanth Narasimhan said that the State government annually issues a notification exempting works executed by KRIDL under Section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, which allows for work to be carried out without calling for a tender. 

Head of analytics at BNP Sanjay Mehrotra said an analysis of BBMP data showed that the Palike approved 63,629 projects worth Rs 21,653 crore in the past five years. Of this, 28,314 projects were executed at a cost of Rs 10,018 crore, of which projects to the tune of Rs 4,721 crore were given to KRIDL. “This is 47.1% (of project value) and without tender,” he said. 

Narasimhan said, “We have project-wise proof which we will submit to the government and the court. The 4(g) exemption is meant only from specific essential commodities and services, but here, the BBMP as obtained a blanket exemption to hand over all kinds of projects to KRIDL.” 

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said at the High Court has issued a stay order on handing over projects to KRIDL. “So no new works have been given to KRIDL. If things have happened before and if there are any details, they can give them me and it will be looked into,” he said.  

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Bollywood drug probe: NCB may summon Deepika Padukone if needed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp