Party alleges scam in BBMP works through KRIDL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has committed irregularities to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees in awarding works to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in the past five years, the Bengaluru Navanirmana Party alleged on Tuesday.BNP general secretary Srikanth Narasimhan said that the State government annually issues a notification exempting works executed by KRIDL under Section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, which allows for work to be carried out without calling for a tender.

Head of analytics at BNP Sanjay Mehrotra said an analysis of BBMP data showed that the Palike approved 63,629 projects worth Rs 21,653 crore in the past five years. Of this, 28,314 projects were executed at a cost of Rs 10,018 crore, of which projects to the tune of Rs 4,721 crore were given to KRIDL. “This is 47.1% (of project value) and without tender,” he said.

Narasimhan said, “We have project-wise proof which we will submit to the government and the court. The 4(g) exemption is meant only from specific essential commodities and services, but here, the BBMP as obtained a blanket exemption to hand over all kinds of projects to KRIDL.”

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said at the High Court has issued a stay order on handing over projects to KRIDL. “So no new works have been given to KRIDL. If things have happened before and if there are any details, they can give them me and it will be looked into,” he said.