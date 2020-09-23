Ward reservation list out in 14 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has received around 900 objections from the public for the draft reservation notification published on September 14, 2020 for polls to 198 BBMP wards. The final notification will be issued within two weeks. The Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi made this submission before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi during the hearing of the PIL filed by State Election Commission in January 2020 seeking directions to the state to follow statutory duties to hold BBMP election before its term comes to an end.

Recording the submission made by the Advocate General, the bench adjourned the hearing to October 12, to monitor further progress in the matter. The State Election Commission stated that the publication of draft of the ward-wise electoral rolls has been stipulated to be issued on October 19, 2020 and the final voters list will be published on November 30, 2020.