STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Call of duty 

Face of LGBTQ+ community, Akkai Padmashali tells CE how her dissatisfaction with various issues led to her joining the Congress 

Published: 24th September 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali (Photo | Express)

By  Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali has always chosen the road less taken despite knowing the consequences and hurdles it may pose. While she is in the news now for joining the Congress, Padmashali is not new to the spotlight, whether it was about realising early on that she was ‘different’, or even adopting her son, Avin, last year. 

Her decision to join politics was in the making for over a decade. “I felt this was the right time to make an entry after seeing the intolerance, right to expression being curtailed and a general sense of gloom,” she says. Hailing from a family of Congress supporters, except for her BJP supporter father who passed away last month, her decision about which party to join came somewhat naturally. “My mother is a great Congress supporter and when we were having discussions at home, she was emphatic that I should be a part of the party. Right from Indira Gandhi’s times, the Congress has worked for the welfare of the transgender community. In fact, she made train travel free for us, ensured free food and also initiated setting up of living facilities for us,” she says. 

Born a boy, Padmashali started feeling like a girl when she was around 10 years old. “As I grew older, I wanted to be a woman. Not just in dressing, but in every aspect,’’ she says. However, she emphasises that her vision is not restricted to the transgender or sexual minorities group, but keeps in mind people at large. “I don’t want people to assume that Akkai is a transgender so her entire focus will be minority communities. I have a longer vision than that.

I want to reexamine some of the anti-poor Acts and laws,” she says. But at the same time she mentions that whether it is the Rights of Transgender Persons Bill, 2014, or the abolishment of Section 377 in 2018, the decisions have been mere rulings on paper, without any ground-level implementations. “For any sort of implementation, there needs to be political participation, only after which we can start educating the public on sexuality and gender issues,” she says. 

Padmashali, in her thirties, worries about the lack of transparency or accountability, which she points out is dangerous for the future of a democracy. “Just take the instance of Gauri Lankesh’s assassination. It goes to show that anyone with an activist bent of mind is curbed. There is just no freedom of expression. Whether it was demonetisation or CAA, we, as a country, are going down in our credibility. There are burning issues that I really need to look into,” she says.    

While Padmashali may have had to fight with family during initial years, over time they have accepted and embraced her choices. “In fact, I wouldn’t be here without their support and acceptance. And definitely not without my paapu’s,” she says.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp