STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Core of the matter

 The core is not just your abs. It’s a series of muscles, it’s everything minus your limbs. The core is used in almost every movement of the human body.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Shwetambari Shetty
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The core is not just your abs. It’s a series of muscles, it’s everything minus your limbs. The core is used in almost every movement of the human body. Hence, if it is not strong, you are prone to many injuries. The major muscles of the core reside in the area of the belly and the mid and lower back. The hips, shoulders and the neck, on the other hand, are the minor core muscles.

Shwetambari Shetty

Every human core needs to be strong. To play a sport or to run, to bend down or climb stairs – every functional movement is dependent on the core. Weak core muscles means poor posture and back pain. Our sedentary lifestyle only contributes to weakening of the core muscles. There is a real need to strengthen them.It is important to first achieve core stability to protect the spine and other muscles from injury. Training the core is not limited to crunches. In fact, the core never needed crunches. It needs functional movements like squats, weight lifting, push-ups, and others, like the classic plank, hip bridge, and cat-camel, bird-dog poses, etc.

The plank and side plank can help test static core strength, and knees to chest, and toes to bar test dynamic core strength. So for all the beginners out there, let’s start with the basic plank and side plank. Practising this can do wonders for your core. Planks are easy to implement, do not need any equipment and can be done absolutely anywhere and also in any attire. They are great for abs as they engage all abdomen muscles and the glutes as well. Besides burning calories, improving stability and posture, planks also strengthen back muscles, which helps keep your spine safe from injuries.

Bottom line, practise planks every day. The elbow or raised plank and the side plank can be a part of your daily warm-up or added to your main workout. You can also hold a plank while reading or listening to something, or even while talking on the phone. Make the plank a daily habit and your body will thank you.

(The author is a fitness expert with Cure.Fit)

Nail the plank
Get into a push-up position on the floor, palms right under your shoulders, head to toe in one straight line. Do not drop your hips or push it up to the ceiling. Your head must be aligned with the spine, eyes on the floor. Hold the position for as long as you can. Start slow, 15 seconds and then gradually progress to 90 seconds. If this is hard, bring your knees down and start with a knee plank.
The same position can be maintained, with elbows on the floor and elbows under shoulders for the elbow plank.
For side plank, your elbow must be located directly under the shoulder and feet must be stacked on top of each other, while maintaining straight spinal 
alignment. Start with 15 seconds on either side and progress to 60 seconds.
Remember to breathe. Inhale and exhale slowly and steadily.
When your form begins to suffer, drop, relax and do it again if you need to. Do not overdo the hold time. A few minutes is alright, but it can compromise form. So hold for a shorter, challenging duration and keep it consistent.
You can make it more challenging by doing single leg planks, plank shoulder taps, reverse plank and more such variations.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp