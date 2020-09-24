STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nodal officer, MLA clash over duties 

Soon after the BBMP Commissioner appointed nodal officers to manage ward-level works, sparks began flying between elected representatives and officials.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:01 AM

Garbage collectors at a meet attended by BBMP commissioner in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after the BBMP Commissioner appointed nodal officers to manage ward-level works, sparks began flying between elected representatives and officials. In Jayachamarajendra Nagar, Ward 46, it led to a protest on Wednesday.BBMP Special Commissioner (welfare) Raveendra S G, the nodal officer, conducted an inspection of the ward, and found footpath encroachments and black spots.

With the help of BBMP workers, he got the black spots cleared, including one opposite MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao’s home. He started clearing footpaths, which was opposed by locals, who called Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh and other elected representatives. Things went out of hand when the MLA and party workers staged a protest and demanded stern action against the nodal officer. 

“At the meeting with the Commissioner, we were asked to fill in for the corporator, which included clearing encroachments and black spots, garbage management, and making commute easy for pedestrians and commuters. I found trucks parked on the road doing business, and temporary and permanent structures encroaching the footpath,” Raveendra said.

In reaction, MLA Suresh said it was vengeance. “We are not against anything, but removing the tea stall of a physically handicapped person is not right. Big builders have encroached footpaths, but are not checked. Clearing encroachments is not the task of the nodal officer, but he came with a JCB to clear the area,” he said. 

Former corporator Abdul Wajid said a nodal officer cannot fill the shoes of a corporator. The City needs corporators, and officers don’t have powers to take action. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said he will look into the matter and act within the legal framework.

BBMP chief explains tasks to officers
BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, along with special and zonal commissioners, held a virtual meeting with newly-appointed ward level nodal officers to apprise them of their duties and responsibilities. The commissioner, along with the solid waste management team of BBMP, met pourakarmikas and garbage collection officials of BBMP to create awareness on garbage collection.
 

