STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pink army stopped in its tracks

Police divert buses carrying ASHA workers; Several taken to local police stations

Published: 24th September 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers at a protest in Bengaluru on Friday. Their demands include a fixed honorarium of Rs 12,000 per month and health checkups

ASHA workers at a protest in Bengaluru on Friday. Their demands include a fixed honorarium of Rs 12,000 per month and health checkups. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Asha health workers who were to hold a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday, were stopped forcefully by police while they were on their way to the city from various parts of the state.
Spotting the women clad in pink sarees, cops in nearly 10 districts stopped private and KSRTC buses which the protesters hired to reach Bengaluru. At times, police even diverted the buses so as to derail their plans. Several protesters were taken to local police stations.

Hanumesh G, district secretary, AIUTUC, told TNIE that taluk presidents of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) Union even received calls from the police on Tuesday midnight asking them to call off the protest. ASHA workers were coming to Bengaluru from Gauribidanur, Tumakuru, Davanagere, Sira, Chikkaballapur, Chintamani, Devanahalli and Doddaballapur, Mandya and Mysuru.

Despite these obstacles, members of the Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarthara Sangha, affiliated to the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), arrived at Freedom Park. Their demands include a hike in wages from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000, release of pending wages, Covid risk incentive of Rs 3,000, regular health checkups for all ASHA workers and face masks, hand sanitiser, gloves and PPE kits.
Dr Rajkumar, Deputy Director (RCH), health department, and Dr Omprakash Patil, Director, health department, arrived at the protest spot and assured them that their pending wages and risk incentive would be given within 15 days.

D Nagalaskhmi, State secretary of ASHA Union, said, “We met Health Minister Sriramulu at  Vidhana Soudha. He assured us of a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday. If they do not act, all 42,000 ASHA workers in the state will launch a massive protest in the coming days.”They had raised their demands in January and with no assurance from the State government, launched a strike between July 10 and 29, later calling it off on promises made by Sriramulu. However, there was no concrete action.

K Somashekar Yadgiri, State Secretary, AIUTUC and State president of ASHA union, said, “Today, the state government inflicted their force upon ASHA workers in more than 10 districts, to try and stop them from participating in their protest to demand social justice. Some ASHA workers were even sent back by force. “
 

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha health workers
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp