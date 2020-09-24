Two years of Ayushman Bharat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ayushman Bharat scheme completed two years on Monday, since its implementation in 2018. With Arogya Karnataka integrated into the scheme, it was called Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka. The scheme has provided healthcare for 6.50 crore people in the State, with cashless treatment for 115 lakh BPL families, which are entitled to up to Rs 5 lakh per year. For treatment of 19 lakh APL families, the government covers 30 per cent of the procedure package rate with a cap of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum per family.

In the past two years, 9.38 lakh patients were treated under the scheme, with the amount running to Rs 1,950 crore. In all, 3,391 public and private hospitals were empanelled under the scheme for treatment of patients, and 1.40 crore health cards were issued. So far, 74,199 Covid patients were treated for free under the scheme, at a cost of Rs 306.47 crore.