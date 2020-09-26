Keeping it light

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In these gloomy times, who does not want to enjoy some hearty laughs? Everyday subjects and stories of modern India presented in a humorous manner will be staged as part of One on One India Special on Oct. 3 and 4. The event, organised by Secure Giving, will be streamed online and is in aid of Concern India Foundation. The funds raised will be used to reduce the digital divide in the space of education.

Actor, director, producer Rajit Kapur, the co-founder of theatre company Rage Productions, is directing two of the seven plays and acting in two. Every play has one director and a maximum of two actors. The 90-minute programme will address subjects like marriage, Bollywood, inedible airline food, politics of road-naming ceremonies, and the experience of trying to reach out and connect during the lockdown. “It comprises seven monologues, which are a collage of modern India, as we see it today, in English and Hinglish – the way we speak today. Each monologue is 10-14 minutes,” says Kapur.

Kapur and his team have been working on the collage over the last one month. “Each director had to perceive it while keeping the camera in mind. All the monologues have been shot mainly on the phone,” he says, adding, “Although they have been shot using a ‘camera’, we have tried to be as faithful as we can to theatre. Hence all the pieces have been shot without any cuts. So, it adheres to the sanctity of a stage performance.”

The show has a line-up of prominent actors, including Sumeet Vyas, Anu Menon, Shikha Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anand Tiwari, Siddharth Menon and Mallika Singh. “I’m sure people will enjoy seeing them together in one show. The show comprises pieces where we literally are able to laugh at ourselves in every and any possible situation - however cumbersome or traumatic it may be,” he says.

This is the second time Rage Productions is attempting to shoot monologues. “Earlier we created monologues based on the lockdown experience. Taking into account social distancing and awareness of the pandemic, we have had to rely on WhatsApp and Zoom for rehearsals. So it’s been an entirely new experience for the directors to have had to direct their actors ‘online’,” he says.

While, on one hand, there’s a buzz about everything going digital, on the other, there’s talk about virtual communication fatigue. And Kapur agrees that there is a lot of mediocre content on the digital platform with choices for viewers being infinite. The lockdown has meant that the theatre fraternity has suffered immensely.

As Kapur says, theatre symbolises live interaction with an audience and that has been impossible. “Most auditoria have suffered huge losses because maintenance bills and other costs are the same, while income has been nil. All those associated with theatre have lost their livelihood, be it actors, technicians or the supporting staff, like booking clerks, ushers, publicists, etc. An actor is also paid on a per-day basis. Many have returned to their hometowns, especially those living on high rent in Mumbai,” he explains.