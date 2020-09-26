STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘SPB was like a brother to me’

In 1981, when I was visiting SPB in Madras, his father, seeing our bond, told him to call me ‘anna’.

Published: 26th September 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

GK Obaiah

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 1981, when I was visiting SPB in Madras, his father, seeing our bond, told him to call me ‘anna’. He had lost his elder brother and his father felt that I had taken his place. Every time we met, SPB would fall at my feet to seek blessings, and I often told him that he didn’t have to do that. Our friendship started in 1975, when I, as the co-founder of the Bengaluru Ganesha Utsav, was co-ordinating his performance at the event.

After that, I called him when I went to Madras, and he would telephone me every time he came here. Although a car was organised to pick him up, he would prefer that I go to meet him, and he would come with me. We would then discuss any subject in a light-hearted way. He learnt Kannada from me, and would jokingly pick on words and tell me, “This is the way to pronounce it”.  

Over the years, our trust grew. In 1981, my wife wasn’t well and we moved to Chennai for her treatment for two years. At that point we would meet often. This was even until the lockdown, when he came here for a performance in Electronics City. Other years, he would come here at least 5-6 times. We accompanied him wherever he went for performances. If he was in Bengaluru, I would wrap up work at my hotel, Kanthi Comforts in Gandhinagar, to join him for dinner. 

Over the last month, since his diagnosis of Covid-19, his family members kept us updated. But at the same time, I didn’t want to disturb his family. On Thursday, I received the news that he’s critical. I miss him like an older brother. (The 81-year-old is a city-based hotelier) 

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SP Balasubrahmanyam
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp