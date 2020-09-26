Spreading word

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Have you ever wondered about past, present and future disease spreads? Here’s your chance to know more about them. Science writer David Quammen will be in conversation with the Bengaluru Sustainability Forum (BSF), Science Gallery Bengaluru and Champaca Bookstore on Oct. 3 at 8.30 pm on Zoom and YouTube live. He will discuss his book Spillover, disease spreads, the connection to human health and well being, and UN sustainable development goal 3, which is good health and wellbeing.

He will be in conversation with media person Anil Ananthaswamy. This event is a part of a monthly reading and discussion series that attempts to connect the UN sustainable development goals to Namma Ooru. For previous editions, check out BSF’s YouTube channel. The first session was on SDG 11, sustainable cities and communities, and the other is on SDG 5, gender equality, author Angela Saini was a part of the discussion. Quammen’s book is currently only available at champaca.in.