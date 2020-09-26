The Covid ruse: Runaway woman returns, case closed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a well-planned Houdini act. On September 3, health workers in PPE kits visited a neighbourhood in Bengaluru to conduct Covid-19 tests. The next day, an ambulance arrived at a certain house in the locality, the medicos said the woman inmate had tested positive and whisked her away. Only, she didn’t reach the destination, Prashanth Hospital.

Instead, her husband and the Bommanahalli police set off on a wild goose chase. The ruse was pulled off by Sangeetha (28) and her friends, so she could flee her allegedly abusive husband. The B.Tech graduate from Bihar, who worked with a private firm in Adugodi, had plotted with her friends to leave for Delhi, where she had applied for a job.

On September 11, Sangeetha (name changed), called the Bommanahalli police inspector to inform that she would not return to the city as she was tired of her husband’s harassment. Bommanahalli police decided to close the case, terming it a private affair, and two days ago, she came to the police station with her advocate to wind up the case.

A police officer said they had asked her to appear before police and complete the legal formalities. “We recorded her statement and since the matter was personal, we decided to close the case. We also took a statement from her husband who has no objection to her decision,” he said.

Recalling her escape, Sangeetha’s brother-in-law Vikas said that four people came to their house, posing as health workers. “They took our samples and the next day, two men came in an ambulance, saying my sister-in-law had to be shifted to Prashanth Hospital. They didn’t allow her to take her phone, citing hospital rules. They asked us to go to hospital later,” he said. But when they reached, they were told there was no patient named Sangeetha.