Whipping up a storm: Cheesecake made easy 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scared to step outdoors to satisfy your sweet cravings? Look no further than a homemade cheesecake. While it might sound complicated, chef Kriti Bhoutika says it’s easy as can be. She will be conducting a tutorial in an upcoming online workshop, conducted by food curating site Conosh, on Sept. 27. The icing on the cake? Bhoutika will be teaching participants how to make a ginger cheesecake – which is the same dish that earned her the winning title of MasterChef India Season 5.

It’s no surprise then that this cheesecake is close to Bhoutika’s heart. “I try to keep whatever I am teaching eggless so that more people can try it,” says the 25-year-old, who adds that life has never been the same after her win. “My days have got busier. Now people recognise me and they say they look up to me. It feels like a responsibility to be better at what I do,” adds Kolkata-based Bhoutika.

While the world was busy baking new treats during the lockdown, Bhoutika has been cooking savoury dishes as well. “I last tried thupka with instant noodles and it came out really well. I have posted the recipe on my social media handle too,” beams Bhoutika. These days, however, most of her time is spent shooting and editing content for social media.

It is usually believed that the secret to a good cake is lots of butter. While Bhoutika agrees to some extent, she also shares that for her, there’s more to the ingredients involved. “It is also love. Because I love what I do and it shows,” says Bhoutika. Getting serious again, she says it’s also the measurement. “If you are cooking and something goes wrong, you can always fix things somewhere in the process. But in baking, measuring the ingredients is very vital,” says Bhoutika, adding that it’s always wise to invest in measuring cups.