2,186 candidates to appear for CLAT on September 28

BENGALURU: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) across the country on September 28. As many as 2,186 candidates will write the exam across 18 centres in the State.

Bengaluru will have six centres and about 1,300 candidates from the city will give the exam. Covid-positive students will not be allowed to write the examination, said officials.

The Karnataka coordinator for the examination has written to the Chief Secretary and law minister to ensure the safety of all candidates writing the exam in the wake of the Karnataka Bandh to be be held on Monday.

The consortium of NLUs has set October 15 as the deadline for admissions. Thousands of aspirants will write the CLAT exam which is also a qualifier for those who want to pursue law at NLSIU.

SSLC supplementary exams postponed

Bengaluru: Following the call for protests by various organisations on Monday, the SSLC Board has decided to postpone the supplementary examinations for science, political science and Karnatak and Hindustani music. The examination will be held on Tuesday. Bangalore University, too, has postponed its undergraduate examinations. Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal said that the examination, which was scheduled for Friday, will be held on October 6, and the one scheduled for Monday will be held on October 4. The post graduate examinations will begin from October 5, instead of September 29.

