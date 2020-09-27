STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

2,186 candidates to appear for CLAT on September 28

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) across the country on September 28.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) across the country on September 28. As many as 2,186 candidates will write the exam across 18 centres in the State.

Bengaluru will have six centres and about 1,300 candidates from the city will give the exam. Covid-positive students will not be allowed to write the examination, said officials. 

The Karnataka coordinator for the examination has written to the Chief Secretary and law minister to ensure the safety of all candidates writing the exam in the wake of the Karnataka Bandh to be be held on Monday. 

The consortium of NLUs has set October 15 as the deadline for admissions. Thousands of aspirants will write the CLAT exam which is also a qualifier for those who want to pursue law at NLSIU.

SSLC supplementary exams postponed
Bengaluru: Following the call for protests by various organisations on Monday, the SSLC Board has decided to postpone the supplementary examinations for science, political science and Karnatak and Hindustani music. The examination will be held on Tuesday. Bangalore University, too, has postponed its undergraduate examinations. Vice-Chancellor K R Venugopal said that the examination, which was scheduled for Friday, will be held on October 6, and the one scheduled for Monday will be held on October 4. The post graduate examinations will begin from October 5, instead of September 29. 

candidates across 18 centres in state 2,186
1,300 candidates across 6 centres in city

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CLAT
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp