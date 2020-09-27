Bengaluru-based storytellers get a special mention in PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered praises on city-based storytellers in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

He appreciated Amar Vyas who uses podcasts to narrate Indian stories for children, as well as, Aparna Athreya, founder of Bengaluru storytelling society.

Amar a resident of Bengaluru, graduated from IIM Ahmedabad. An author of Amol Dixit series, his podcast is a hit among kids.

Gaatha story’s Baalgatha caters to children’s folktales.

Bangalore Storytelling Society (BSS) started a new digital series in March, and little did they know that their virtual venture would become the new normal.

The members then conducted their first such event in March, on World Storytelling Day.

Since then, the monthly initiative has covered more than 20 languages and dialects, including Awadhi, Bangla, Dharwad Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Marwari, Nepali, Odia, Parsi Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Tulu, and Urdu.