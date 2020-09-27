STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru doctors extract 25 litre water from 12-year-old girl’s body

Doctors of a city hospital removed 25 litres of water from the body of a 12-year-old girl on Saturday.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors of a city hospital removed 25 litres of water from the body of a 12-year-old girl on Saturday. The girl, a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, had a kidney problem and her family didn’t know. The doctors worked hard for five consecutive days to remove the water from her body. Since the girl was given immunization, there was no infection.

The girl’s stomach was swollen as a result of the water filling her body. At the time she was admitted to Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Marathahalli, her weight was 65 kg. The doctors who examined her knew it was nephrotic syndrome. Leakage of protein content may have impaired the renal health. The girl was excreting very little urine.

Thus the majority of the element was stored in the body. High levels of protein in the urine result in the swelling of the abdomen. Normally oxygen levels should be around 95 per cent, the doctors explained.
The girl’s body was filled with too much water – in the lungs and stomach. Her parents did not notice the changes in their daughter’s body.

“Lack of awareness is the culmination of many such cases. The first symptom of this problem is eye swelling. But it is ignored. Weight gain in a very short time requires immediate consultation with a kidney specialist,” said Dr Shaumil Gaur from the hospital.

Considering her age, the girl should have weighed  between 38 and 40 kg. But she was overweight, Dr Shaumil said. Her parents had initially taken her to the local doctor. But there was no solution to the problem. When the girl’s condition worsened, she was brought to Bengaluru. Urinary problems are not abnormal in children. About 400 children with similar symptoms are currently being treated, Dr Gaur added.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp