Home isolation key factor in COVID-19 caseload spurt in Bengaluru

Iffath Fathima

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The option of home isolation is causing concern among doctors. Many patients who opt for it are ending up infecting family members, leading to a higher caseload.

The government started home isolation to reduce the burden on hospitals, and with many asymptomatic patients occupying beds, critical patients were deprived of proper care.

Covid Care Centres (CCCs) were opened by BBMP for asymptomatic patients, but some were shut after patients were given the home isolation option, with regular monitoring by doctors and nurses.

Some private hospitals too started home isolation packages.

According to the BBMP bed portal website, 19,298 patients are in home isolation.

However, these patients are unable to follow Covid norms, leaving other members of the family infected. Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO, Ace Suhas Hospital, says they are coming across cases where a patient is advised home isolation, and the infection spreads to the rest of the family.

“In a family of four, the other three get infected. Home isolation is supposed to ease the burden on hospitals, but is only adding more cases. When elderly people living in the house get infected, their condition could become severe,” said Dr Hiremath.

Giving an example, he said a home isolated Covid patient came to hospital with an abscess in his thigh.

“When this patient walked in, the ambulance crew informed us that he was Covid-positive, but he denied it. This patient would have spread the infection to many others. There is no proper system to monitor these patients,” he added.

Dr Suri Raju V, Managing Director, Regal Hospital, said, “Triage must be done of the patient’s house, and every member should use separate rooms and washrooms as there is evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted through faecal particles too. We’ve had patients in home isolation where a family of three was living in a one-bedroom house, increasing chances of all members getting infected. They also avoided going to a CCC as they had heard unpleasant things. The government should address the violation of home isolation, as patients are freely roaming around. We need to use technology to trace such violators and book them for endangering lives of other people.”

However, a patient under home isolation alleged that BBMP is negligent. Suresh (name changed), aged 30, a resident of Indiranagar, was not contacted by BBMP when he tested positive, triage was not done, nor was house inspection carried out.

“I live with my family in a two-bedroom house with only one toilet. BBMP didn’t not contact me or advise me on measures I need to take. I knew about CCCs but consulted a private doctor.

“Munish Moudgil, in-charge of the State War Room, agreed that many home isolated patients are spreading the infection."

“Those in home isolation are taking it easy, and not taking social distancing measures. Nor do they want to come to CCCs.” BBMP public health in-charge Randeep D said BBMP has been carrying out house inspections.

“Only if patients have separate rooms and toilets, are they are allowed to stay home. We are continuously monitoring this.”

DOCTORS’ ADVICE

Patients in home isolation should