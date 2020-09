Cholan to head Bengaluru Smart City project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Monday transferred IAS officers with immediate effect. P Rajendra Cholan, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health and IT, was transferred as Managing Director. Bengaluru Smart City Limited, replacing Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, who was posted as BBMP Special Commissioner, Estate, in place of J Manjunath.

P Rajendra Cholan

Manjunath was transferred as BBMP Special Commissioner, Administration, instead of Anbu Kumar V. Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, Commissioner for Religious and Charitable Endowments, has been transferred as Mysuru DC, replacing Sharat B.

M R Ravi Kumar, Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Limited, was transferred as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Kolar, relieving C Satyabhama, from concurrent charge.P Shivashankar, Director, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, was transferred as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Chikkaballapur, in place of B Fouzia Taranum.