STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

For techies, it’s work from home-stays

It’s no longer work from home for techies, but it is work from homestays.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Gokarna as seen from the Vedic Village homestay

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

GOKARNA : It’s no longer work from home for techies, but it is work from homestays.Following the relaxation in the lockdown norms, Gokarna town in Uttara Kannada has opened up quietly for them. Software engineers from across the country, who were so far restricted to their houses—working from home—have found homestays in the holy town a  better option with its serene environs and a better net connectivity to work and rest.

Aashish Garg and his wife Palak, the techie couple, are at a homestay in Gokarna. After the day’s work, they prefer to explore the places here, especially the beaches. Aashish is not the only techie, as there are many of his ilk, who prefer to work from homestays here.With no sign of foreign tourists making a comeback at least in the near future, the techies who were restricted to their houses since several months have found Gokarna as a stress-buster — a getaway place — away from the pandemic which is at its peak in cities.

“The travel trend is changing after Covid-19. We are getting more enquiries from techies from Bengaluru and Mumbai. Their primary demand is better internet connectivity and Gokarna has a better speed. We need to invest and upgrade the internet facility to suit their needs,” said Rajeev, who owns Vedic Village homestay.

“The techies are a ray of hope for homestays in Gokarna, which were shut for months due to the pandemic,” he added.Maniraj from Mandala village said, “Gokarna offers a lot for tourists — the forest, mountains and beach, temple and cultural heritage. A majority of the 70 per cent of those who have occupied homestays here are techies. Enquiries are also pouring in from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Telangana states,” he said.

The homestay owners are not sure whether foreign tourists will be returning anytime soon, but for now they are relying much on techies to make some windfall.The town has a very good internet facility and several homestay owners are now investing on routers and high speed internet to ensure a better business.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gokarna Work from home Homestays techies
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp