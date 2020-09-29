STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Shivananda flyover to be ready by April

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Monday said that the steel flyover at Shivananda Circle will be completed by April next year.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Monday said that the steel flyover at Shivananda Circle will be completed by April next year.There were some legal hurdles, which have been cleared, and contractors and engineers directed to complete work at the earliest, he told reporters during an early morning inspection drive to take stock of delayed flyover works in West and Central Bengaluru on Monday. He was accompanied by BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta. 

The flyover, which connects to Crescent Road, stretches for half a kilometre. Work has been delayed due to the pandemic. Prasad and Gupta visited the much-delayed eight-lane Okalipuram corridor and flyover project along West of Chord Road. This was the second time the administrator visited Okalipuram flyover since taking charge. The flyover is also a matter of concern for the civic body as a portion had to be recently closed for more than a week to drain out rainwater that had submerged the road. Diversions due to the flyover also made commute a difficult and time-consuming exercise.  

Commuters point out that water stagnates below the flyover after every downpour, making it impossible for motorists to navigate the stretch. Autorickshaws refuse to take passengers through this stretch during rain. The commissioner and administrator asked engineers to coordinate with the Railways and Water Board to speed up work. However, the engineers were unable to commit to any deadline for completion of the eight-lane corridor work. The engineers said the Railways have to complete Tumakuru railway track-box construction, after which the rest can be done.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp