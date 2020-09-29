STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Swooning to a new tune

Once the ‘Rock capital’ of the country, many might assume that Bengaluru has lost it’s music quotient.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Sanket Chakraborty (Drums), Ibin Rigia (Guitars), Chethan Kadoor (Guitars), Shikha Chandrashekhar (Vocals), Anand Murali (Keys), Vishal Varier (Bass). Picture credit: Armaan Mishra

By  Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Once the ‘Rock capital’ of the country, many might assume that Bengaluru has lost it’s music quotient. But this city-based band – Another Kind of Green, aka AKOG – is on a mission to get back the glory of rock music. The rockers just dropped a new single called Moonlight Swing, which, with an old-school rock and roll vibe, is a fourth single of their upcoming debut album, Plain Good Feeling.

Though the track was written in October 2019, it had a long journey before it released in mid-September. “We had written the song but wasn’t sure how people are going to perceive it. We had performed it once or twice and people took it really well,” says Shikha Chandrashekhar, AKOG’s lead vocalist. She adds that they tried to do something new with the song by adding some live elements to it. “To enable a live performance feel, we got the chorus of ‘na na na’ sung by our follower, who recorded it and sent it to us. Later, we recorded our parts at our respective homes, and drummer Sanket Chakraborty mixed it,” she adds.

The song opens with its signature rock guitar riffs, and it is sure going to give you the feel of Bon Jovi or Led Zeppelin classics. Chandrashekhar agrees. “The idea was not to create another Hey Jude or a rock song which people can sing along, but something that can also be turned into a rock anthem. The song has a lot of 80s glam rock vibe,” says Chandrashekhar, who met other members of AKOG at her college, Christ University, where they formed the band.

It’s been just two years since the band has been performing professionally, but it has already started grabbing attention from music lovers. The secret, she says, could be that all the members in the band follow different genres of music. “We are completely different from each other when it comes to our taste in music. Our music choices vary from death metal to jazz, and I personally follow funk rock. That’s probably a good thing because it brings all our music sensibilities together to create something new,” adds Chandrashekhar.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp