Swooning to a new tune

BENGALURU : Once the ‘Rock capital’ of the country, many might assume that Bengaluru has lost it’s music quotient. But this city-based band – Another Kind of Green, aka AKOG – is on a mission to get back the glory of rock music. The rockers just dropped a new single called Moonlight Swing, which, with an old-school rock and roll vibe, is a fourth single of their upcoming debut album, Plain Good Feeling.

Though the track was written in October 2019, it had a long journey before it released in mid-September. “We had written the song but wasn’t sure how people are going to perceive it. We had performed it once or twice and people took it really well,” says Shikha Chandrashekhar, AKOG’s lead vocalist. She adds that they tried to do something new with the song by adding some live elements to it. “To enable a live performance feel, we got the chorus of ‘na na na’ sung by our follower, who recorded it and sent it to us. Later, we recorded our parts at our respective homes, and drummer Sanket Chakraborty mixed it,” she adds.

The song opens with its signature rock guitar riffs, and it is sure going to give you the feel of Bon Jovi or Led Zeppelin classics. Chandrashekhar agrees. “The idea was not to create another Hey Jude or a rock song which people can sing along, but something that can also be turned into a rock anthem. The song has a lot of 80s glam rock vibe,” says Chandrashekhar, who met other members of AKOG at her college, Christ University, where they formed the band.

It’s been just two years since the band has been performing professionally, but it has already started grabbing attention from music lovers. The secret, she says, could be that all the members in the band follow different genres of music. “We are completely different from each other when it comes to our taste in music. Our music choices vary from death metal to jazz, and I personally follow funk rock. That’s probably a good thing because it brings all our music sensibilities together to create something new,” adds Chandrashekhar.