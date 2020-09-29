STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic cops collect Rs 2.14 crore fines in 7 days

After lockdown lull, police back in action with over 48,000 cases in a week; helmet-less riding biggest violation

Published: 29th September 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic police, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vehicle users, especially two-wheeler riders — who were used for a care-free ride without wearing helmets and flouting traffic rules during the lockdown, are in for a shock over the last few days, as the traffic police have started cracking down on even smallest of violations.The Covid-induced lockdown had reduced vehicular movement to a large extent in the city, and the traffic police too had stopped enforcement. As a fallout, motorists and bikers started violating traffic rules, such as riding without a helmet, triple riding, signal jumps, over-speeding and others.

The traffic police, due to the pandemic, had started contactless enforcement and issued notices through Field Traffic Violation Report (FTVR). Now, with normal vehicular traffic back on city roads, the traffic police have also started fining the violators. “Commuters tend to violate rules if there is no police presence. That is what exactly happened during the lockdown. Though it had come to our knowledge, we did not go for strict enforcement keeping the safety of our staff in mind, but contactless enforcement was on. However, the enforcement is back like pre-Covid times now,” a senior police officer said.

The police are sending a strong message to violators by checking vehicles on main roads and major junctions. In just seven days, from September 13 to 19, the police booked 48,141 cases, collecting Rs 2,14,38,000. More than 50 per cent of these cases were booked for helmet-less riding. 

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthegowda said, “Due to the pandemic, we were following contactless enforcement. There were also some accidents because of this. We started the enforcement again four weeks ago and it is in full swing over the past week. Discipline is back among commuters. We are taking all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our staff.”

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traffic police bengaluru
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp