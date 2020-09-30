STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pocket money in digital wallets

I was out buying my weekly supplies from my neighbourhood kiraana shop.

Published: 30th September 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : I was out buying my weekly supplies from my neighbourhood kiraana shop. The shop uncle, who has witnessed globalisation, the influx of supermarkets, and the transition to Internet banking - handled the pandemic quite well. His shop was open even during the most stringent phases of the lockdown, and he handled the various modes of payment with the swiftness of a youngster. 

Ahead of me in the line was a teenager who bought a bar of chocolate, some toffees and some household items. He carefully counted his toffees, placed them in his bag, and used a smartphone to pay for the items. Out of curiosity, I enquired to find that his parents deposited his pocket money into a digital wallet that he was allowed to spend. As is common with most writers, the incident took me back to my childhood and the concept of money. 

In our lower-middle class household, money was never spoken about. I was fascinated by villains in movies who walked around in bath-towels and smoked pipes. Since they were usually politicians or zamindars, I assumed it was evil to be wealthy. I never knew how much my parents earned and wasn’t allowed to ask such questions. All I knew was that they both went to work and were paid a salary, on which our household was run. 

During a family vacation, my parents refused to let us watch the movie Richie Rich when they heard it featured a rich kid blowing away money. But I was already obsessed with a Doordarshan tele-film called Karamati Coat, in which a kid finds a magical coat that gives him a rupee every time he slips his hand into its pocket! While there was no direct discussion around it, money was always spoken about in proverbs. ‘Money doesn’t grow on trees’. Or that ‘Money comes and goes, morality comes and grows’.

In such a scenario, the only way out was the underground ‘Relative-Gift’ economy. Relatives would often give us money during Dussehra, Diwali and birthdays. My parents kept the money, of course. When I spoke to my cousins, I found that their parents kept their money too. Which meant that we kids were being given money all through the year, but none of us had any money. It was a banking scam ahead of its time, an economy that was perennially in recession!

My parents did encourage the habit of putting money into savings boxes though. We were given clay pots with slits on the top to slip in money (mostly loose change). This economy functioned as a service sector offering, where I ran to the shop to pick up a few items, and was allowed to slip in the loose change into the box. The pot was cracked open to be used for banal stuff like toffees, stickers and tennis balls. But there was a great joy in the ritual of slipping in a coin, shaking the clay pot, and listening to the jingle-jangle of coins inside. A sound that the present generation would never listen to. 

As the kid patted the dog lazing in front of the kirana shop and left, I wondered if it was a case of an older man romanticising the past. The kid might never hear the jingle-jangle of coins in a clay pot, but perhaps he would be exposed to concepts like netbanking, savings account, and deposits in a much better sense than we were. For money might not grow on trees, but it could certainly be harvested in branches of various banks.

More from Bengaluru.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp