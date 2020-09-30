SOP for schools ready, covers hygiene, prepares students

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has prepared Standard Operating Procedure for the resumption of regular classes in schools, although no date for reopening has yet been announced. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday no decision has been made yet on reopening of schools. He has sought inputs on the matter from MLAs, MPs, teachers’ organisations, and education experts, he said.

However, an official said that the SOP, which has not been released officially, was created to be prepared for schools to resume regular classes. The SOP prepared by the Department of Education Research and Training for the year 2020-21 covers school hygiene, academic timetable, preparing children and their parents, Covid precautions, and ways to involve the community.

There is an emphasis on sanitising school premises as many government schools were converted into quarantine centres. This includes clearing water storage facilities and cleaning them with chlorine, and leaving them dry for a couple of days before refilling, and specific instructions for running Akshara Dasoha (mid-day meal scheme).

Meanwhile, a source in the office of the Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, said online classes will continue for college students until otherwise stated by the University Grants Commission. According to current UGC guidelines, classes for first-year postgraduate and undergraduate students must begin between Nov 1-18.

What the SOP says

A week before reopening, school staff would have to hold mock-drills for parents and children to demonstrate and familiarise them with the SOP. Also, school authorities will inform School Development and Monitoring Committees about the SOP, which will in turn talk to parents. Schools will have the authority to make certain decisions for themselves, such as, the number of students they can accommodate at a time based on the enrolment and infrastructure of the school.