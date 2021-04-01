Appoint IIM-Bangalore to study MoU of Metro project: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to appoint Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore (IIMB) to study whether the State Government and BMRCL have discharged their obligations mentioned in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) entered for implementation of the Metro Rail project in the city. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order to appoint IIMB to ascertain if all the terms and conditions of the MoU entered in respect of Phase-1 of the Metro Rail project, are complied with in true letter and spirit and also assist the court.

Passing the order in response to a PIL filed by DT Devare and Bangalore Environment Trust, the court directed BMRCL to place on record the draft of terms of reference regarding the appointment of IIMB. Alleging that the government and BMRCL have failed to abide by the terms and conditions of the MoU, the petitioners prayed the court to issue directions for implementation of all terms and conditions, which include Comprehensive Mobility Plan and Integrated Traffic Rationalisation Plan, which are imposed by the Centre, while entering into the MoU with the State Government and BMRCL.

During the previous hearing, the court asked the State and Centre, and BMRCL to make a statement, whether they are prepared to appoint an independent agency like IIM or IIT to ascertain that all the terms and conditions of the MoU are complied with in true letter and spirit. Accordingly, they have agreed to appoint IIMB and the court passed the order to that effect.