STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru civic body chief changed on day city sees nearly 3k Covid cases

However , clearing the air, Manjunatha Prasad told The New Indian Express that he had requested the CM for a transfer.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

Healthcare workers collect samples for COVID testing. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day the state registered the biggest spike in daily infections so far this year, the government moved out Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad and posted him as Principal Secretary, Revenue Department. In his place, Gaurav Gupta, who has been the Palike administrator for the last six months, was posted as the 68th Commissioner.

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases of Covid-19 and 26 more fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,97,004 and the death toll to 12,567, according to the Health department data. Of the fresh infections reported on Wednesday, 2,928 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone.
Of the 26 deaths, 18 are from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburagi and Tumakuru, and one each from Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kolar and Chikkamagaluru.

Soon after the transfer orders were issued, speculations were rife on the reasons for the change of guard. While some felt it was because of the rising cases and that the Commissioner was unable to bring them down, others said it was because the Commissioner had publically requested the government to impose 
restrictions, leaving the ministers in a tight spot.  

Had requested for transfer, says Manjunatha Prasad 

However , clearing the air, Manjunatha Prasad told The New Indian Express that he had requested the CM for a transfer. “After recovering from Covid- 19, my health was not permitting me to handle too much work, and being BBMP Commissioner is a 24-hour job. I realised that I was not doing justice and position requires round the clock functioning now.

Gaurav Gupta

I had requested the CM and he has agreed,” he said. Prior to his transfer, Prasad had been BBMP Commissioner for the fourth time — from April 25, 2016 to May 3, 2018; June 29, 2018 to July 4, 2019; July 15, 2019 to August 28, 2019; and July 18, 2020 to March 31, 2021. In his new post, he will hold concurrent charge as Principal Secretary, Revenue Department of Disaster Management, Bhoomi and Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR).

The new Palike Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta, said that thrust will be on handling the Covid-19 issue. He recollected that he had worked with BBMP earlier in 1994-95 as East zone deputy commissioner and as Special commissioner, Finances and Projects in 2005- 07.

“Though it is too early to say anything on what needs to be done, importance will be given to Covid-19 issues and work will go on in the same manner to control the pandemic,” he said. Also, as per the orders issued on Wednesday, Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department and Urban Development Department, will now hold concurrent charge as BBMP Administrator. Gaurav Gupta will also hold concurrent charge as Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp