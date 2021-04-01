STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Palike top officer will now be ‘chief commissioner’

Will work with eight zonal commissioners; functioning will be decentralised

Published: 01st April 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To  ensure better administration and implement the new BBMP Act, the state government issued orders on Wednesday that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner will now be called the ‘Chief Commissioner’, and the eight zonal commissioners will start their work from April 1. The order included the names of the zonal commissioners: East Zone — Manoj Jain; West Zone — Basavaraju S; South Zone — Tulasi Madineni; Dasarahalli — Ravindra SG; RR Nagar — B Reddy Shankar Babu; Bommanahalli — Rajendra Cholan; Mahadevapura and Yelahanka — D Randeep.

According to the orders, the special commissioners are the new zonal commissioners, however, all paper communication will be issued only by the chief commissioner. The orders also stated that all work orders will be given as per the new Act, which will continue until there is no contradiction to the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act and rules.

Officials from the urban development department and BBMP explained that it was a step towards making the new BBMP Act a reality, and decentralise the functioning of BBMP. “Until now, everyone used to come to the BBMP head office to get their issues resolved. Now, zonal commissioners will work as BBMP commissioners of their zones, and the post of the BBMP commissioner, until now a post of principal secretary, has also been upgraded to the post of additional chief secretary. Citizens now need not come to the head office or approach the BBMP Commissioner as they used to earlier for every query,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp