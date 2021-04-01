STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Passengers suffer as airport cabbies pull the plug on ops

The government has also sought a four-day period to arrive at a permanent solution to the issues spel t out by the operators.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Uber, Taxi

Representational Image.

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flyers  who landed at the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday morning as well as those who wanted to head to the airport all day were in a for a rude shock when they realised that not a single taxi was operating for the day between those points. BMTC pitched in by operating additional Vayu Vajra buses to and from the airport throughout the day. Most taxis within the city too were not available. Services of appbased taxis alone were partially restored late in the evening following talks between taxi representatives and the transport department.

The government has also sought a four-day period to arrive at a permanent solution to the issues spel t out by the operators. A representative body of taxi operators has threatened an indefinite agitation if that does not happen. Government, private as well as app-based taxi operators unanimously decided to stop operations in the aftermath of the death of 35-yearold Pratap, a cab driver of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), who succumbed to burn injuries at Victoria Hospital at 1.45 am on Wednesday.

Upset over not getting enough trips, he immolated himself inside his car outside the airport on Tuesday evening and was rushed to the hospital. Airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd, in the evening announced that app-based taxi services have been restored. A top cop at the airport said, “Things will return to normalcy b y T h u r s d a y morning.” KSTDC did not run a single taxi and a decision will be taken on its operations on Thursday, said Tanveer Pasha, president, Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association. BMTC pitched in with numerous additional buses.

“We ran 15 additional buses on Tuesday night to supplement our existing fleet of 75 buses. Late on Wednesday afternoon, we ran another 35 buses and plan to run another 10 or 12 buses later in the night. Though taxi operators said they have begun operations by evening, it was sporadic. So, we continued operations,” said a senior BMTC official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp