STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pay delayed, but Covid warriors fight on

When we ask District Health Officers (DHO), they say there are no funds in the Zilla Panchayat.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the government urged people to bang utensils to show their appreciation for health workers, and even showered flower petals on hospitals, a year on, health workers on contract have alleged they are not being paid on time. Around 25,000 people, hired either by the National Health Mission (NHM) or by the Zilla Panchayat, work on contract in the state’s health system. While many contract workers hired by zilla panchayats have not been paid since January, those who work under the NHM and are paid by funds received from the Centre, get paid in tranches, such as once in three months. “I have not received my salary since January.

When we ask District Health Officers (DHO), they say there are no funds in the Zilla Panchayat. Our workload is heavier due to the pandemic, and we are also suffering financial issues,” said a doctor who works in Chikkaballapur on contract. He said the delays started in the past year. Another contract doctor from the same district faced a similar situation. “We have to carry out Covid vaccination, test suspected cases, provide non-Covid outpatient services, all at the same time at primary health centres, but we do not get compensated on time.

This is the condition in all districts and we are finding it difficult to manage,” said the doctor. Rachanna, a lab technician at Shahpur Taluk Hospital in Yadgir district, hired on contract under the NHM, has been getting paid once in three or four months. He raised the issue with the Deputy Commissioner and DHO, but to no avail. That they are not treated on par with permanent employees has been a source of indignation. “I last got paid at the end of January for the month of December. Contract and outsource workers are given false assurances. But this is not an issue for permanent employees. I have been working during the pandemic and tested positive myself,” Rachanna said.

The Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual and Outsourced Employees’ Association wrote to the Yadgir DHO on February 8 about salaries delayed. Health Commissioner Dr Thrilok Chandra said there was not shortage of either NHM or zilla panchayat funds. He said the health department itself was pursuing the matter of salaries to ensure they are credited through the contract agency and that it has been done until March-end. “It is possible that some people may have been left out,” Dr Chandra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid warriors COVID 19
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp