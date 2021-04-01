STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sloth bear sighted, yet to be captured

A wild sloth bear, which allegedly attacked six people on Monday and Tuesday, is yet to be caught. It was sighted on Wednesday morning between Chandrapura and Anekal.

The daroji sloth bear sanctuary in Ballari protects several mammals at the world heritage site of Hampi

For representational purposes (Photo | Tharangini Bala, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A wild sloth bear, which allegedly attacked six people on Monday and Tuesday, is yet to be caught. It was sighted on Wednesday morning between Chandrapura and Anekal. State forest department officials told TNIE that the alert which was issued on Tuesday, is still on as the sloth bear has not been captured. “Even while locals said that they have seen a sloth bear, the forest department staffers have not sighted any, only pug marks have been seen. Until the animal is captured, we cannot let our guard down,” the official said. The official added that it seems like the animal is returning.

“Till Tuesday, it was sighted moving towards Attibele, but now it has moved around 8-10 km from the place where the first person was attacked,” he said. Officials added that if it continues this way, then the animal would come back into the forests of Bannerghatta National Park. There has been no injury or attack on any one so far, hence this could also mean that the animal attacked people out of fear on Tuesday.

