Bengaluru loses its cool as sun beats down

BENGALURU: If you have been feeling muggy over the last few days, it’s because the mercury level in Bengaluru has been steadily climbing. On Wednesday (March 31), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, a mark which it had touched four years ago on March 26, 2017. According to India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on March 30 this year, was 35.4 degrees Celsius and on April 1, it was 36.7 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru had recorded an all-time high of 37.3 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1996. On March 8, 2018, the city recorded maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and on March 31, 2020, it touched 36.1 degrees Celsius.

No chances of rainfall for next few days: Met

The normal maximum and minimum temperatures for Bengaluru are 34 and 21 degrees Celsius.

However citizens are not convinced and say that it feels much hotter. “Step out in the afternoon and you will find everyone scrambling to find some shade under a flyover or a tall building as there are no trees to save you from the summer heat. It does not feel like Bengaluru any more. The city has long lost its tag of being an air-conditioned city,” rued Brijesh K, a commuter on Race Course Road.

Director in-charge of IMD-Bengaluru, C S Patil, told The New Indian Express that since no weather systems are being formed, the temperatures are on the rise. The weather will be dry in the city and across state and there are no chances of rainfall for the next few days. A low pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal and it has drawn all the winds and moisture content. The IMD officials also said the humidity level in Bengaluru is 23 per cent at present. Rainfall will occur only when the humidity level rises.

Maximum temperatures in other districts

Bidar - 39, Vijayapura - 40, Dharwad - 38.4, Gadag - 39.1, Kalaburagi - 41.6, Koppal - 39.5, Raichur - 41, Chitradurga - 37.9, Davangere - 37.5, Hassan - 34.6, Chintamani - 37.1, Mandya - 35.6, Mysuru - 37.9, Shivamogga - 36.8