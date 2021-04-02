STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru loses its cool as sun beats down

If you have been feeling muggy over the last few days, it’s because the mercury level in Bengaluru has been steadily climbing.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Summer
By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you have been feeling muggy over the last few days, it’s because the mercury level in Bengaluru has been steadily climbing. On Wednesday (March 31), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, a mark which it had touched four years ago on March 26, 2017. According to India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on March 30 this year, was 35.4 degrees Celsius and on April 1, it was 36.7 degrees Celsius. 

Bengaluru had recorded an all-time high of 37.3 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1996. On March 8, 2018, the city recorded maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and on March 31, 2020, it touched 36.1 degrees Celsius.   

No chances of rainfall for next few days: Met

The normal maximum and minimum temperatures for Bengaluru are 34 and 21 degrees Celsius. 
However citizens are not convinced and say that it feels much hotter. “Step out in the afternoon and you will find everyone scrambling to find some shade under a flyover or a tall building as there are no trees to save you from the summer heat. It does not feel like Bengaluru any more. The city has long lost its tag of being an air-conditioned city,” rued Brijesh K, a commuter on Race Course Road. 

Director in-charge of IMD-Bengaluru, C S Patil, told The New Indian Express that since no weather systems are being formed, the temperatures are on the rise. The weather will be dry in the city and across state and there are no chances of rainfall for the next few days. A low pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal and it has drawn all the winds and moisture content. The IMD officials also said the humidity level in Bengaluru is 23 per cent at present. Rainfall will occur only when the humidity level rises.

Maximum temperatures in other districts
Bidar - 39, Vijayapura - 40, Dharwad - 38.4, Gadag - 39.1, Kalaburagi - 41.6, Koppal - 39.5, Raichur - 41, Chitradurga - 37.9, Davangere - 37.5, Hassan - 34.6, Chintamani - 37.1, Mandya - 35.6, Mysuru - 37.9, Shivamogga - 36.8

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru summer
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp