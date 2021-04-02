STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Regular school suspended for Classes 6-9 in Bengaluru

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:42 AM

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (File | Praveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the rise in Covid cases over the last week in the city, the state government has decided to suspend school for Classes 6 to 9 in Bengaluru till further notification. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, “The decision was taken while considering the spike in Covid cases and keeping in mind the health of students,” a release from the minister said.

Earlier, the Covid Technical Advisory Committee had also advised to close schools for those classes whose examinations are not mandatory as there were many students who tested positive and they could also be super spreaders. The matter was discussed with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the decision was taken. 

Vidyagama programmes for students in Bengaluru will also be stopped. “The situation has been explained to the CM and the decision has been taken after that,” said the release from Suresh Kumar. However, after the increase in Covid cases, many private school managements had already shifted classes to online mode as attendance on campus.

Meanwhile, guidelines on the conduct of the final examination for these classes will be notified soon. Also, this order of suspension of physical classes applies only to Bengaluru schools and not in other districts. The decision regarding other districts will be taken soon.

SSLC CLASSES TO CONTINUE
Offline classes for SSLC, PUC I  and II will continue as usual and the Suresh Kumar clarified that there will be no changes in that. However, attendance is not mandatory. Examinations for these classes will also be held according to the time table issued.

