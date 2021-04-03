STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Easter egg-citement at home

From Easter egg baskets for fun and games, to gifts of wooden articles for loved ones, homepreneurs have your back this festive season

Published: 03rd April 2021

Malini Charles

Malini Charles

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the pandemic has pretty much ruled out large gatherings this Easter, that’s no reason to let it dampen the spirit of the festival. While Easter egg hunts will thrill the kids by default, the baskets you put the eggs in could add to their excitement. Soumya Thomas, a home entrepreneur who runs A Bee in the Garden, hit on the idea of adding Easter egg baskets to her products for the first time this year, as kids would love them.

“Usually, Easter eggs are hidden in your garden or a corner of the house for the children to find. Since people will hardly have big gatherings this year, it’s mostly only family with cousins getting together. I see a lot of people keeping their children engaged with these games.” She also has a range of treat bags with bunny ears priced at around `450. If you’re not celebrating the festival, they’re a great gift for friends.

Another option you could explore for the perfect gift is Malini Charles’ range of wooden articles. The contemporary wood artist, who is self-taught and has been practising woodcraft for the past two years, now runs The Carpenter’s Ark on Instagram.“My home decor pieces are inspired by European Culture, with farm and countryside themes. I ship them all over India, and abroad as well,” says Charles. 

Whether it’s an intimate get together or a large one, thematic candles are a great way to add to the festive mood and keep spirits up. Suman John from Diya Foundation, which works with people with special needs, says they usually come up with a limited edition and egg-shaped candles. “Easter is often associated with Easter eggs or Easter bunnies.

So, we make egg-shaped candles, which, if placed in your living room or elsewhere, give a very Easter feel. And egg-shaped chocolates are the best when it comes to gifting,” Suman says, adding that they began making Easter goodies a couple of years ago as there weren’t many stores that offered such products.

