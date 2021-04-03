Fun, festivities & food

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Carrot Walnut Cake

Ingredients

Refined flour - 250 gm

Baking soda - 10 gm

Salt - 2.5 gm

Cinnamon powder - 7.5 gm

Vegetable oil - 295 ml

Sugar - 200 gm

Brown sugar - 200 gm

Vanilla extract - 5 ml

Eggs - 4

Grated carrot - 300 gm

Walnuts - 100 gm

Raisins - 65 gm

For the frosting

Cream cheese - 225 gm

Icing sugar - 140 gm

Cream - 80 ml

Marzipan carrots - 12

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180C. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans and line the bottom with parchment paper then grease the top of the paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt, and the cinnamon until well blended.

In a separate bowl, whisk the oil, sugars, and vanilla. Whisk in eggs, one at a time, until combined.

Using a large rubber spatula, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl, then add the dry ingredients in three parts, gently stirring until they fold in well and the batter is smooth. Stir in the carrots, nuts, and raisins.

Divide the batter between the prepared cake pans. Bake until the top of the cake layers are springy when touched and when a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. (Approx. 35 to 45 minutes).

Cool cakes in pans for 15 minutes then turn out onto cooling racks, peel off parchment paper and cool completely.

In a large bowl, whisk the cream cheese with a mixer on medium speed until creamy, for about one minute.

Blend in the powdered sugar, little at a time until fluffy. Pour in cream and beat on medium speed for one minute. Cover it until ready to frost cake.

When the cake layers are completely cool, frost the top of one cake layer, place the other cake layer on top. Decoratively swirl the top of the cake with remaining frosting, leaving the sides unfrosted. Scatter nuts on top and decorate with marzipan carrots.

- Anirudh Amin, chef, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Sage-flavoured chicken

Ingredients

Whole chicken with skin - 1

Garlic - 6

Rosemary - 4 tbsp

Parsley - 2 tbsp

Fresh sage -5 leaves

Onion - 1

Celery - 2 tbsp

Soft butter - 1/2 cup

Salt - 1 tsp

Crushed black pepper - 1 tsp

Limes - 2, cut in half

Sauteed asparagus - 3-4 leaves

Method

Mix all ingredients with butter and coat the chicken (inside and outside) with the marinade.

Refrigerate the chicken for 5 hours to allow the chicken to absorb all the flavouring

Set the oven to 200 degrees Celsius and cook the chicken for 45 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes.

Serve with limes and sauteed asparagus.

- Naresh Behera, executive sous chef, Regent Club by Brigade Group

Mini berry cakes

Ingredients

All-purpose flour - 2 cups

Baking soda - 2 tsp

Sea salt - 1/2 tsp

Vegetable oil - 1 1/4 cups

Granulated sugar - 1 cup

Brown sugar - 1 cup

Vanilla extract - 1 tsp

Eggs - 4 large

Mixed berries - 1 cup

Method

1. Heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, and salt.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk the oil, sugars, and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, until combined.

4. Add the dry ingredients in three parts, folding until combined

and the batter is smooth.

5. Fill the batter in mini loaf cases, layering it with the chopped berries. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Bake for about 18-20 minutes.

- Anushree Kanoria and Archana Kanoria, chefs and co-founders, Dough Re Mi

Nuggets

New watering hole in town

Gawky Goose Kitchen & Bar has launched in Bengaluru on Wind Tunnel Road. In a statement, Dr Kiran Kumar, director, Gawky Goose, KG Hospitality, said, “The design concept of Gawky Goose drew inspiration from your typical Irish pub with undertones of local tropical greens. It’s stunning, whereas the food menu is an eclectic mix of world cuisine with regional twists. We’ve got some regional twists to the cocktail menu as well.” Gawky Goose has a seating capacity of 390 people and is open for service from 12 pm to 12:30 am.

New summer cocktail launched

Salud, an urban lifestyle brand, has launched a cucumber-flavoured G&T 2.0. The drink is crafted with English juniper along with cucumbers and tonic. It is priced at `130 and is available at all retail outlets.

Coffee brand comes out with a new drink

The Caffeine Baar, a speciality coffee brand, recently launched a new product: A tea that is made of cascara (skin or husk of the coffee cherry). The drink is a coffee cherry tea brewed with bags containing the skin of coffee cherries (cascara), and additionally rosemary, sage, spearmint, chamomile, eucalyptus, and cornflower. The Caffeine Baar has set up an experience centre in Jayanagar.