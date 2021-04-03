STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Meme fest as netizens go wild over safari fee hike in Karnataka

The Karnataka forest department’s decision to sharply raise tariffs for wildlife safaris in tiger reserves, national parks and sanctuaries, has drawn criticism from all quarters.

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka forest department’s decision to sharply raise tariffs for wildlife safaris in tiger reserves, national parks and sanctuaries, has drawn criticism from all quarters. Memes, messages, photographs and jokes are doing the rounds on social media, leaving officials red-faced. Kabini, in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, came in for the biggest hits as it’s considered the stomping ground of the rich and elite, who get the best frames of animals in their natural habitat. But now, even this section of society is wondering if a Kabini trip is affordable, and whether they can visit as often as they did. 

Some popular memes include one of a man standing in his underwear at the billing counter, making his payment after visiting Kabini. Another is of a scene recreated from Bollywood movie Hera Pheri, where actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, acting as forest officials, are discussing: “Arre, kitna paise hai re uske paas (how much money this man has)!!” 

The tariff has been revised after four years, with the last revision in 2017-18, when rates were hiked uniformly across all forest areas. This time, the tariff is different for each forest patch. While forest officials defended the decision, saying it will restrict footfall, photographers and visitors say it is a method to make profits as parks and sanctuaries were closed last year. Some pointed out: “Now a safari with family will remain a dream for a common person.

We will have to show children photographs clicked and posted on social media by the rich and influential,” they said. Photographers mocked that they will have to keep their high-end lenses and cameras at home, and use mobile phones with high-resolution cameras. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp