Vow to wow

BENGALURU: Every bride wants her D-day perfect...whether it’s the decor, trousseau or all else. With the wedding season in full swing, this fashion show, to be held over the weekend, might give brides and grooms-to-be ideas to deck out their trousseau. The Wedding Day by Fall Fashion Week will be taking place at the Sheraton Grand on April 3. Harshika Poonacha, Sruthi Hariharan and Disha Madan will walk the ramp for this flower-themed show.

Fashion designer Shloka Sudhakar, who is curating the finale of the show, points out that while brides and grooms gear up for the main day of their wedding, other ceremonies like sangeet, cocktail parties and the reception, also need attention. Her collection, called Wedding Trunk, showcases costumes for every kind of occasion.

“For instance, I am introducing something called a croset saree, which is both glamorous and understated, and can suit different occasions,” says Shloka, adding that the show is special because it’s dedicated to women who juggle various roles in life. Which is why she says, she has chosen new mommies Sruthi Hariharan and Disha Madan to model. “I want to send out a message that a woman has everything in her to achieve anything she wants, irrespective of her marital status,” she says.

The five-hour show will feature four designers. “We have ordered different varieties of flowers which will transport you to a wedding sangeet or cocktail party,” says Pravin Psy, the show’s founder. With Covid cases rising, he says they are taking precautions. “We have only 200 invitees which is the cap on the number of guests at five-star hotels. But we are telecasting it live on my Instagram handle (@pravin.psy),” he says, adding that although weddings are low-key at the moment, outfits still remain central even to intimate ceremonies.