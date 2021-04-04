BBMP readies for rains in coming days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh said that officials should start preparing for the upcoming monsoon season. Speaking at a meeting to review monsoon preparedness on Saturday, Singh said that officials should start preparing for the rain well in advance.

He informed that BBMP has a control room in all areas of the city for quick response during the monsoon. Also, 63 temporary control rooms will be set up at the ward-level for the four months of rain. Along with this, personnel, equipment and vehicles are required to clear fallen trees which will be provided. He also added that 45 HP pumps will be ready to pump out excess water from flooded areas.

Singh also said, “Wherever curbstones and slabs are broken from the city’s sidewalks, they should be cleared immediately so as to not disrupt pedestrian traffic. All authorities must respond quickly and settle complaints.” He also pointed out that zonal commissioners must work in their respective zones for at least three hours. They should also devote at least one hour to public complaints. BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta was present.

Light rain but no mango showers yet

Bengaluru: With almost no rainfall in March this year for Bengaluru, the scorched city finally breathed a sigh of relief thanks to light showers on Saturday. While some places experienced light rain, in others, it was just a drizzle. No rainfall was reported from areas like Malleswaram, Banaswadi, Yelahanka and surrounding areas. According to IMD officials, Bengaluru will receive light rainfall for the next 24 hours. They further said that this rainfall cannot be called mango showers.

