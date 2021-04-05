STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP polls can be held any time: Think-tank

With the BBMP Council completing its term on September 10, and an administrator in charge, there is general concern about when elections will be held.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the BBMP Council completing its term on September 10, and an administrator in charge, there is general concern about when elections will be held. A city-based think-tank has said the government can go ahead with fresh elections. 

PG Shenoy and CR Ravindra, directors of the Centre For Urban Governance Studies and Policy Research, said, “There are no legal hindrances to holding fresh elections.’’ The BBMP Act, 2020 has come into force. The term of the previous BBMP Council expired on September 10, 2020, following which an administrator was appointed.

“Elections should have been held before the expiry of the previous Council’s term. Delimitation and reservation process was completed in advance, and the State Election Commission had also published the voters’ list so that elections could have been completed before September 10, 2020.’’ 

Under Section 7 of the BBMP Act, the Palike has at least 225 wards. Therefore, the government should have allowed the State Election Commission to proceed with elections to 198 wards which are already notified, to fulfil the mandate of Article 243U of the Constitution. The government can further divide the existing 198 wards, as the new Act specifies a minimum of 225 wards for BBMP, soon after completion of the poll process, and constitute the new BBMP Council, they said. 

Elections for the 27 additional wards can be held after the new wards are notified along with reservation. This administrative arrangement will avoid further delay and eventually, elections to the next BBMP Council can be completed by June 2021, taking into consideration the preparatory time required by the SEC. Till such time, the administrator can continue under extreme circumstances, they added. 

However, it must be noted that there is no provision under Section 127 to appoint an administrator unless the body is superseded or dissolved prematurely. ‘’This alone can resolve the deadlock and confusion created for various reasons and ensure compliance with the Constitutional mandate,” they added.

The government must also incorporate zonal demarcation for the 198 wards already notified to facilitate constitution of zonal committees, as they are specified as statutory corporation authorities and form an integral part of the BBMP Council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP council
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp