STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Brawl Stars: No bawling here

Reader, I know you are knowledgeable. You may already know of Pavlov’s theory of classical conditioning.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reader, I know you are knowledgeable. You may already know of Pavlov’s theory of classical conditioning. I believe you are smart enough to recognise a stimulus when you encounter it. Brawl Stars is mine. It’s a free, online-multiplayer mobile game. Everything about Brawl Stars makes me happy. It took a week, and I have willingly succumbed. The sounds of the trophies adding up to my name gives me joy. My jaw unclenches. My mouth smiles. My eyes widen. Opening a Brawl Box provides me with such an optimistic curiosity, for I know it can never disappoint. I love Brawl Stars. And it has only been a week.

“But Anusha, you WILL get bored of it at some point.” NO. I mean, probably. But that’s thinking too far ahead. Matchmaking is instant, games are short, and there are multiple different modes to win over. Most importantly — there are dozens of different Brawlers to unlock. You will also want to gain mastery over them, because they are each like different ice-cream flavours, but with unique powers and ultimate weapons. You will also want to keep playing. Brawl Stars has a trophy-based progression. You win, you get tokens and trophies, and then you gain points. You use points to upgrade your Brawlers, and then you try them out again. Like ice-cream toppings. They know how to lure you. 

“But Anusha, your bubble will burst when you hit a paywall”. Ah yes. A well-made, free-to-download game is but an illusion. But Brawl Stars lets you have your fill. You can play hours of it before ever having the temptation of buying a Brawl Pass. The feeling will pass. You will continue unlocking more Brawlers through trophies, upgrade with nothing but continuous play and practice, and win games with your skill for hours to come.

“But Anusha, remember PUBG?” What is fear, if not mistakes of the past persevering? PUBG Mobile was toxic. They made you play for a whole 25 minutes, only for a dude in a green suit to hit you on the head with a pan. 25 minutes, only for an arbitrary blue line to cause you intense hurt. Brawl Stars isn’t like that. It’s bite sized. So, you don’t feel sad when you lose, because you’ll already be done with another round where you WIN. I give Brawl Stars a rating of all my stars.

Anusha Ganapathi
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brawl Stars
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp