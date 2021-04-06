81% Bengalureans feel sleepy at work: Study

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has taken a toll on every aspect of life. According to a new study, 81 per cent of Bengaluru feels sleepy at work at least one to three times a week. When asked about the quality of sleep, about 92 per cent said that they wake-up once or twice every night, indicating that they’re not getting healthy sleep on most nights. These results were a part of Wakefit.co’s, a D2C sleep and home solutions provider, annual study, the Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) 2021.

As per the report, Bengaluru is burning the midnight oil with over 15 per cent people going to bed after 1 am this year as compared to a 12 per cent last year. And there are no prizes for guessing what is keeping Bengaluru residents up.

Close to 25 people of people in Bengaluru said that social media keeps them up at night. And over 29 per cent are up binge-watching shows and movies on their phones and laptops. Close to 95 per cent respondents from the city said they use their smartphones before going to sleep. This is higher than the national average of 92 per cent.

In a statement, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder and director, Wakefit.co, said, “With the pandemic altering our lives in more ways than one, factors like night shifts, longer screen time, prolonged work hours and coping up with work-life balance has taken a toll on our sleep patterns. Known as the IT capital of the country, Bengaluru has been struggling with maintaining regular sleep schedules.”