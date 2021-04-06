STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hands full, no new projects for now: BBMP

The civic body has partnered with the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd to refurbish the roads.

Smart City work in progress on Chowdaiah Road | Vinod Kumar T

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With too many projects in hand and most of city roads dug up for multiple road works, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to complete the ongoing works first before taking up new ones. “It’s not like we do not want to take up new works. But, we want to ensure that all the ongoing road and civil works are completed within the stipulated time frame and are of high standards, so that no repair work is undertaken for the next 10-20 years,” a senior BBMP official said. 

The civic body has partnered with the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd to refurbish the roads. It is also working with the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) to develop arterial roads to the national highway standards among other road works.

The BBMP, however, is struggling to keep pace and complete the white topping road works in most parts of the city. It is also working to meet the state government-set deadline on TenderSure projects.  The biggest task in hand for the civic body is to implement the projects listed under Mission-2022, announced by the Chief Minister, within the set deadline. 

Officials are also apprehensive about the arrival of the pre-monsoon showers. They have to complete the road works and desilt the drains before that to ensure that there is no flooding. They have already identified flood-prone and low-lying areas and are working on priority to ensure that they are garbage-free. “Most of the roads are dug up or are one-ways. Citizens are already complaining and the pressure on us is also increasing. Also in wake of rising Covid cases, we do not want to take up projects and if there is a lockdown or some restrictions, then there will be labour problems.

There is already shortage of labour as many who went away last year have not returned,” an official added. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta clarified that rather than taking up new works every year, completing the ongoing works is the priority. “The works must have lasting infrastructure so that there is no problem for the next 10- 20 years,” he said. 
 

