Fun, Friendship and Forever

BENGALURU: With Covid cases going up, it is advisable to stay indoors, meaning the scramble for finding something good to watch on OTT platforms continues. If that’s the case, you might want to check out Kyaabre, a new Kannada web series by YouTube channel Tharle Box. Released on April 3, the series touches on the theme of funfilled friendships. The first episode has touched 1.5 lakh views. Along with Siri Ravikumar, Vijay Krishna, Aditya Parashar, Naveen Kumar J, and Soundarya Nagraj, who play the lead characters, the series also features Shraddha of Pushpavalli fame.

Shraddha plays the character of Shakuntala, a house help, who is known for her ‘savage’ replies. “Contrary to popular notions, Shakuntala is not at all funny, neither is she animated. The situation is such that her replies always come across as funny to other people,” says Shraddha.

The actor had a long stint in radio before trying her hand at anchoring. Way before her professional acting career took off, she has been releasing small videos of various funny characters which made her a household name. Shraddha has no qualms agreeing with the view that her character in the series is quite similar to the caricatures she created. “One must have heard actors saying that they want to do characters out of their comfort zone. But as I have just begun, my comfort zone is very small. So when the director of the show, Siddhanth Sundar reached out to me with the role, I took it up,” says Shraddha, adding that she is currently focusing on improv and acting, career-wise.

The actor also feels blessed to be in the industry at a time when content is given preference. “Now the writer’s team has a lot of pressure on them to create good content. They can’t hide behind the name of a production house or a popular actor,” she adds.

Sundar agrees. For instance, while Shraddha is already a known actor, actors playing the other characters are relatively new to acting, but they decided to introduce the character in episode 4. “It all depends on the script. I reached out to Shraddha, solely because she was fit for that role,” says Sundar, adding that seven of the 11 episode series are yet to be released.