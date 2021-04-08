Bite of good health

Dr Sharanya Srinivas Shastry By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do you ever wonder why people drink water from earthen pots along with a pinch of salt, or why our grandmothers used cumin in their cooking? Modern-day eating habits have come up with a few fancy diet trends that put the human body at risk for several health complications like acid reflux. Skipping meals can be harmful to the human body, resulting in heartburn, and acid reflux is also one of the main reasons for gastric health complications.

It is always advisable to consume food items mindfully and chew well before swallowing. A six-course meal pattern preceded by breakfast is healthy for the human body. Breakfast is the most important meal in the day; hence a routine that includes a healthy breakfast is ideal to avoid acid reflux.

The only key to control gastrointestinal problems or chronic acid reflux is eating the right food items. Below, are five superfood choices people can add to their food chart to avoid further complications and deal with acid reflux.

Have a healthy breakfast regularly to avoid acid reflux

Overnight soaked almonds:

Almonds are rich in essential natural oils. They provide good quality fat and protein that is beneficial for the hair and skin. One can also include seasonal fruit like mango or bananas to satiate the taste buds.

Home set curd

Buttermilk seasoned with coriander leaves or curd rice have the upper hand over any smoothie, especially in the summer season. Curd in any preparation acts as a probiotic and gives a soothing effect to keep the body cool and hydrated. Additionally, calcium, protein and vitamin B12 also help beat the summer heat.

Asafoetida

This spice is gaining popularity of late. It is antibacterial in nature and helps provide relief from infection, indigestion, and bloating.

Ginger

This helps in immunity-boosting and is effective for a healthy gut as it decreases the acid production in the stomach.

Home-made ghee

The most underrated nutrient of modern times is ghee. It is an antioxidant-rich in butyric acid that is beneficial for gut health and prevents constipation, bloating or acidity by decreasing the gastrointestinal tract’s pH.

(The author is a clinical dietician at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala)

