STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bite of good health

Modern-day eating and diets can put your body at risk. Here are five food choices that can help deal with acid reflux

Published: 08th April 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Sharanya Srinivas Shastry
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do you ever wonder why people drink water from earthen pots along with a pinch of salt, or why our grandmothers used cumin in their cooking? Modern-day eating habits have come up with a few fancy diet trends that put the human body at risk for several health complications like acid reflux. Skipping meals can be harmful to the human body, resulting in heartburn, and acid reflux is also one of the main reasons for gastric health complications. 

It is always advisable to consume food items mindfully and chew well before swallowing. A six-course meal pattern preceded by breakfast is healthy for the human body. Breakfast is the most important meal in the day; hence a routine that includes a healthy breakfast is ideal to avoid acid reflux. 

The only key to control gastrointestinal problems or chronic acid reflux is eating the right food items. Below, are five superfood choices people can add to their food chart to avoid further complications and deal with acid reflux. 

Have a healthy breakfast regularly to avoid acid reflux

Overnight soaked almonds:
Almonds are rich in essential natural oils. They provide good quality fat and protein that is beneficial for the hair and skin. One can also include seasonal fruit like mango or bananas to satiate the taste buds. 

Home set curd
Buttermilk seasoned with coriander leaves or curd rice have the upper hand over any smoothie, especially in the summer season. Curd in any preparation acts as a probiotic and gives a soothing effect to keep the body cool and hydrated. Additionally, calcium, protein and vitamin B12 also help beat the summer heat. 

Asafoetida
This spice is gaining popularity of late. It is antibacterial in nature and helps provide relief from infection, indigestion, and bloating. 

Ginger
This helps in immunity-boosting and is effective for a healthy gut as it decreases the acid production in the stomach.

Home-made ghee
The most underrated nutrient of modern times is ghee. It is an antioxidant-rich in butyric acid that is beneficial for gut health and prevents constipation, bloating or acidity by decreasing the gastrointestinal tract’s pH. 

(The author is a clinical dietician at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala) 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp