STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

CBI court convicts man in 19-year-old bank fraud case

Dispensing justice can sometimes take a lifetime.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dispensing justice can sometimes take a lifetime. The designated CBI court in Bengaluru has convicted an individual after 19 years in a bank fraud case. The pace of the trial was such that one of the two main accused died in the interim period.

One Shyam M Ganglani was sentenced to five years imprisonment with fine of Rs 4 lakh in the bank fraud case which the CBI had registered against the then chief manager, Canara Bank, Basavanagudi branch, and others on July 31, 2002 on a complaint from the bank. The former passed away during the trial.

“The case involved Ganglani and three other accused for cheating Canara Bank, Basavanagudi branch, in the matter of closing some Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits by creating forgedapplications and thereby causing loss of around Rs.1.34 crore to the bank,” the CBI has stated. The FCNR deposits are designed to provide NRIs with an option to park their foreign earnings in Indian banks without converting their savings into Indian Rupee.

The FCNR deposits can be made in foreign currency. The CBI had filed a charge sheet against the four accused, including the then chief manager of the bank, and some others on June 3, 2003. But the trial in the case lasted almost two decades. The trial court has convicted the two accused and acquitted two others. The case against the then chief manager, Canara Bank, was abated as he had expired, the central anti- corruption agency has stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bank fraud CBI
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp