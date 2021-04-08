Karnataka HC orders state govt, BBMP to ensure Covid norms are adhered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government and Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike to ensure that Covid-19 norms are strictly followed by citizens by conducting regular inspections. It also said that orders should be immediately issued defining the specific dimension of open and closed places/halls in which 500 and 200 persons, respectively, are permitted to attend functions. Otherwise, the purpose of the restrictions will not be served as functions even in small open places can be attended by 200 persons, the court observed.

The court has also directed the government to place on record copies of the orders issued modifying the earlier orders permitting 100 per cent seating capacity in movie halls and 50 per cent capacity in gyms. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order after the counsel dealing with a batch of PILs regarding Covid-19 expressed concern over flouting of norms related to maintaining social distancing in bar and restaurants, absence of specific dimensions of open and closed halls, diluting norms for cinema halls and gyms and instances of large number of residents of apartments testing positive on account of holding functions.

There are several orders passed by the court dealing with issues c onc e r ning the spread of Covid-19. The government on Wednesday placed on record the order dated April 2, passed by the Chief Secretary, who is chairperson of State Executive Committee under the Disaster Management Act, and the order dated March 24, the court said, while referring to the concern expressed by the applicants about effective implementation of those orders. On concerns about the availability of beds in hospitals, the court said that there are several directions issued by it to ensure availability of beds.