Namma Metro: Reach-5 line closer to completion

Published: 08th April 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The final segment of the viaduct, the base on which rails are laid for running trains, has been completed on the section from Beratena Agrahara station to Bommanahalli Metro station on Tuesday. This marks a milestone on this stretch of the RV Road-Bommanahalli Line. The Reach-5 Line comprises three packages — Bommasandra to Beratena Agrahara station for 6.4 km, Beratena Agrahara to Bommanahalli for 6.38 km and Bommanahalli/Roopen Agrahara to RV Road station for 5.72 km.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Metro official said, “By lifting the last segment at pillars 260- 261 on package two, BMRCL has crossed the final milestone of the viaduct.” On the challenges involved in completing the viaduct, an engineer said, “We had to relocate the Lord Hanuman temple in Garvebhavipalya. The other big challenge was that the water pipes laid by BWSSB had to be shifted as the foundation stone of the viaduct went deep below the ground.”

A 22m-long portion on this stretch is stuck in litigation with a private individual due to compensation issues. “It figures in the service road that will run near the line. The hearing is slated on Thursday,” an official said. Referring to the two other packages, the engineer said that the viaduct in the first package from Bommasandra required 2,000 sqmt stuck in litigation with NICE Infrastructure Limed. “The third package along the RV Road stretch has no land issues. Over 60 per cent of the stretch has been completed,” he said. All the three packages have a deadline of January 2022. “Two of the packages are ahead of the deadline and the third will catch up,” he added.

Namma Metro
