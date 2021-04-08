STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New board exam SOP soon: Suresh Kumar

Kumar urged parents not to believe in rumours about the cancellation of examinations for Class 1 to 9.

Published: 08th April 2021 05:10 AM

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar at a reviewmeeting of SSLC and PUC exams in Vijayapura onWednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: “Students of Classes 10 and 12, who appeared for board examinations last year, are also considered as corona warriors,” said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar. At a meeting to review preparations for SSLC and PU board examinations in Bagalkot, Chikkodi and Vijayapura at ZP Bhavan on Wednesday, the minister spoke about students who secured high marks despite facing financial difficulties last year.

“The government will release a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the smooth conduct of the board exams, where PUC exams will start on May 24 and SSLC on June 21. Even the Union Public Service Commission had ‘borrowed’ our SOP to conduct civil service examinations,” he said, thanking all the officials, teachers and non-teaching staff for the success.

No decision yet on exams till Class 9 Kumar urged parents not to believe in rumours about the cancellation of examinations for Class 1 to 9. “The government is yet to decide whether to conduct the exams or not. I have already conducted a meeting with stakeholders and after discussing with higher authorities, a final call will be taken soon,” he said. When questioned about student dropouts, the minister said, “The government will work out a strategy to bring back such students to the mainstream.”

25 NURSERY SCHOOLS TO COME UP IN MALLESWARAM

Bengaluru : Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana announced on Tuesday that 25 nursery schools will be set up in Malleswaram and that measures were being taken to digitise all government schools and colleges. He was speaking at the BJP Founders Day programme. He said that of the 25 nursery schools, 13 will come up in government schools in the constituency. “Along with Kannada medium, English medium will also be taught in these schools,” he said.

