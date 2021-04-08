Police ban use of pools, gyms in apartments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has issued orders prohibiting people from using swimming pools, gymnasiums, and party halls in apartments and residential complexes across the city. Pant issued orders under Section 144(1) of the CrPC on Wednesday.

Under Section 144 (1) of the CrPC, in cases where there is sufficient ground for proceeding under this section, magistrates can issue an order directing any person to abstain from committing certain acts not in keeping with Covid-appropriate behaviour, and may put the life of another person at risk.

Hotel closed down

Kanthari Restaurant in Banaswadi was closed down and fined Rs 15,000 for violating Covid norms on Wednesday. Two hotels and a supermarket were fined in Koramangala police station limits, and another hotel was booked under the National Disaster Management Authority Act in HSR Layout police station limits.

