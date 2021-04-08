SHOCKING: Three-year-old girl killed by mother for siding with father during quarrel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman, upset with her three-year-old daughter’s preference for her father, allegedly killed her in Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station limits. Sudha was angry that little Vinutha supported her father Eranna, and had even insulted her in front of other people. The family lived in Mallathahalli, near Jnanabharathi.

Police said Eranna worked from 6am to 8pm, and would come home for breakfast and lunch. At lunch time on Tuesday, Vinutha was watching television, when Eranna said he wanted to watch TV. But Sudha scolded him, saying he watched only news channels and asked him not to come home if he wanted to watch news. Vinutha supported her father and reportedly asked her mother why she was “acting like mental” and to allow her father to watch TV. This enraged Sudha.

When Eranna returned home around 8pm, he found the house locked, and called Sudha. She told him she had taken Vinutha out to eat gobi manchurian, but while she was paying the bill, the girl had gone missing. Eranna rushed to the place with a friend and started searching for his daughter. He couldn’t contact Sudha, who had switched off her phone from 8.15pm to 9.30pm. When she switched on her phone again, Eranna got in touch with her and both went to Jnanabharathi police station and filed a missing case, police said.

“On Wednesday morning, a girl’s body was found at an under-construction site near Deepa Complex in Annapoorneshwari Nagar police limits. The girl’s parents were summoned and they identified her as Vinutha. Sudha kept claiming that she had gone missing after having gobi manchurian. But investigations revealed that they had not visited the eatery which Sudha claimed they had gone to. Sudha was picked up for questioning and she confessed to having strangled her daughter,” police added.

Sudha admitted that Vinutha liked and favoured her father, and gave him updates about her mother, what she did at home and who visited her when Eranna was at work. “The girl also spoke to her mother in an insulting manner in front of others, and this enraged Sudha, who decided to kill her. We have seized the dupatta she used to strangle the girl,” police said.