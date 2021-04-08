STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tariff revision: Irked wildlife enthusiasts to boycott safaris

Wildlife enthusiasts and photographers have decided to boycott safaris in the state after the Karnataka Forest Department revised tariffs in all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Published: 08th April 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Photographers and wildlife enthusiasts said the rates should not be doubled, making recreational activities out of bounds for common people. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wildlife enthusiasts and photographers have decided to boycott safaris in the state after the Karnataka Forest Department revised tariffs in all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. They also submitted a memorandum to the principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife, and to the chief conservator of forests, Mysuru, seeking a reduction in tariffs. Members of Karnataka Photographers United Movement have launched an online petition, urging the state government to step in.

Rahul Taranath, a wildlife enthusiast, said when they met the PCCF on Monday, the officials said the tariff was hiked as the crowds to these places had increased. Many regular visitors are finding it difficult to go due to the revised tariffs. “Now, it costs Rs 600 for the safari and Rs 1,500 for the camera lens. Camera charges should be a part of the safari,” he said.

Amal George, a wildlife photographer said, “Over 5,000 people have already signed the petition online. Nowhere in India are safaris and camera charges separate.” Citing the example of Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, he said, “A person would spend Rs 15,000 for two nights and four safaris. But in Kabini, a person can stay only for a night and two safaris at that rate.” He said they will meet Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali and submit a memorandum, asking him to look into the issue.

Photographers and wildlife enthusiasts said the rates should not be doubled, making recreational activities out of bounds for common people. They said that in today’s era, everyone has a camera and everyone visits the forest to take the best pictures. “The camera charges would only deter people from going and this will harm conservation efforts too,” they said.

APCCF Wildlife Subhash Malkhade said, “Photographers and other wildlife enthusiasts met the PCCF, wildlife, and submitted a memorandum. The PCCF has assured them that he will look into the issue. The decision was taken after discussing the same with field staffers. We will take a decision on changing the tariffs after discussing with them as well.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wildlife
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp